Sepio Capital LP Sells 140,200 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140,200 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

