Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

Get Seven & i alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seven & i (SVNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.