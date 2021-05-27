Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.04

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 1954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

