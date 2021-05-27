Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 16,205 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

ATVI opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

