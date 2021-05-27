Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 37,056 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Shares of ES opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

