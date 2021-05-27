Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $346.80 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.89 and its 200 day moving average is $308.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.56.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

