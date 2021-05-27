Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,347 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Shares of PH stock opened at $304.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.31.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

