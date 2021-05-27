Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

NYSE:APD opened at $297.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

