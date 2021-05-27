Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 27,493 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,493 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $102.69 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.