Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,400 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 63.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Yum China by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 113,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Yum China by 37.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

