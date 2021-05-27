Shift Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,135 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 902% compared to the average volume of 213 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,270,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 2,325,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.