Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Declines By 82.6%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the April 29th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNPY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get ANA alerts:

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.42.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.