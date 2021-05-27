Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Grows By 300.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Andritz has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

