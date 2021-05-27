Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Expands By 223.6%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 223.6% from the April 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. BOQI International Medical has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BOQI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.