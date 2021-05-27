Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Drops By 94.8%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the April 29th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $$29.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

