Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Expands By 343.2%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 343.2% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CIHKY opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.81. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

