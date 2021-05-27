Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Grows By 614.8%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 614.8% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 24,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

