Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Grows By 614.8%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 614.8% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 24,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $13.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.
