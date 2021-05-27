Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Expands By 316.5%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 316.5% from the April 29th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of QTEC stock opened at $147.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $157.04.

