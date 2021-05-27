Short Interest in Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Decreases By 89.1%

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the April 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFRMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,090. Future Farm Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Future Farm Technologies Company Profile
