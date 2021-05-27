Short Interest in Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Decreases By 89.1%

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the April 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFRMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,090. Future Farm Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Future Farm Technologies alerts:

Future Farm Technologies Company Profile

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.