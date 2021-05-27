Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Expands By 834.9%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 834.9% from the April 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $1.52.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

