Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Increases By 500.0%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Incitec Pivot stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

INCZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

