Short Interest in InterCure Ltd (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Decreases By 93.3%

InterCure Ltd (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the April 29th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on InterCure in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get InterCure alerts:

IRCLF traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 42,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

InterCure Ltd engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products for medical use in Israel and internationally. It also invests in bioscience, life sciences, medical equipment, and biotechnology sectors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.