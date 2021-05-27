Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Declines By 90.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the April 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $431,000.

Shares of PEZ stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $97.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

