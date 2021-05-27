Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Declines By 86.6%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the April 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAPSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 30,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,460. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

