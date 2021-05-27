Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Declines By 81.2%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the April 29th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 23,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

