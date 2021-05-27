Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Grows By 761.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 761.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LexaGene stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 186,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,886. LexaGene has a 12 month low of 0.43 and a 12 month high of 1.22.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

