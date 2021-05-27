Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Increases By 250.5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, an increase of 250.5% from the April 29th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.5 days.

Shares of NESRF opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

