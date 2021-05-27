Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Decreases By 91.1%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the April 29th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPSSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS OPSSF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 26,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,842. Opsens has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

