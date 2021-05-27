Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Declines By 96.2%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PXGYF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. PAX Global Technology has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

