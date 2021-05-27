Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Grows By 226.0%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the April 29th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 33.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN RHE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,715,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85. Regional Health Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

