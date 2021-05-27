Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Decreases By 95.2%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the April 29th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 62,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

