Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Expands By 443.2%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 443.2% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. Symrise has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $35.42.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

SYIEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

