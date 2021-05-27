Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Declines By 92.9%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMVWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 43,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,327. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.