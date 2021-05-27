Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $4.01. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 106,707 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of -0.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

