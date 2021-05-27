SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $67.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

