Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,750 shares of company stock valued at $58,955,885 in the last quarter.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

