Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXYAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 135,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. Sika has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

