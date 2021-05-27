Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,438. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.