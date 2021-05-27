Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $277,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 501,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,570. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

