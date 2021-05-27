Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 238 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 31,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.06. The company had a trading volume of 177,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,510. The company has a market capitalization of $344.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

