Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 422 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.71. 98,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.28. The company has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

