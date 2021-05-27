Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $67.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyline Champion traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $52.47, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

SKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

