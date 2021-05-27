Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 218,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.78.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

