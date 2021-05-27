Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.77. 218,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.30. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.78.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOT.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.