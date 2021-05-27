SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

SLRC opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $783.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

