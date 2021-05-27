SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SMTGY opened at $5.35 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

