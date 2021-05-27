Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.96.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $235.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total value of $35,361,514.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,361,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.