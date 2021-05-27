Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE SNOW traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $232.15. 196,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.91. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.96.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

