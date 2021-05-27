Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.93.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $235.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.91. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.