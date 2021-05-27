SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $312.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.75.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 107.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,222 shares of company stock worth $15,497,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.